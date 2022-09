A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said.

Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition.

Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as a sex offender and driving while revoked. He is a person of interest in cases of deceptive business practices, authorities said earlier.