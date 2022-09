The Houston High School football team is 2-0 after a decisive 46-6 victory Friday night at Fayette.

The Tigers dominated at the Central Methodist University field. The game was moved to the high school field due to an electrical issue with lighting.

It was the second long road trip for Coach Eric Sloan’s Tigers. Week one saw them travel to Orchard Farm near St. Charles.

Watch the Houston vs. Fayette game.

The Tigers travel to Salem on Friday.