Due to road work this week on First Street, access to Pine Street may be limited for parent drop-off and pick-up on the Houston R-1 School District campus, school administrators said.

Access back to First Street for exiting parents at all district buildings may also be limited or unavailable.

To access Pine Street, parents may need to travel from Spruce Street to Walnut Street and through the high school parking lot beneath Hiett Gymnasium.

“We ask that drivers be cautious and aware of students and vehicles in this area and take your time traveling through the lot. For vehicles leaving the district, we suggest avoiding routes toward First Street as much as possible,” the district said in its advisory.