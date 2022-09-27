Twila C. (Hoyle) Schrodt, 81, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Stover, Mo.

Twila was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Marietta, Ill., to Raymond D. and Leona C. Shepard Hoyle. Twila was one of eight children.

Brothers Leon (Barb), Leland (Diane), Larry (Ruth), Laverne and sisters Elna (Chet Paul), Melba (Ernie Paul) all preceded Twila in death.

Early in life, Twila married Vance S. Stell and of that union Monte D. Stell (Sherri), Florence, Ariz., and Rodney J. Stell (Tamara), Houston, Mo., were born. Later in life, she married Harold L. Endsley and of that union Kenneth H. (Debbie) of Hannibal, Mo., and Donna C., Stover, Mo., were born.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Schrodt of the home.

Twila will be missed by her surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nephew, nieces and numerous cousins and friends.

Twila’s ashes will be placed to rest in the Point Pleasant Cemetery near her parents in Marietta, Ill.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date.