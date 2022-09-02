This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Job Center in West Plains will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Are you an employer who’s struggling to find quality employees? Or an employee who can’t find the career you’ve been looking for? The event will be 2 to 5:30 p.m. on the Willow Springs City Hall parking lot at 900 W. Main St.

Persons interested in having booth space can download an application from the chamber’s website (https://www.wschamber.net/news) or contact the Willow Springs chamber at 417-469-5519 or willowspringschamber@gmail.com.