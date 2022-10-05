“Orange” you glad it’s October?

I just love silly play-on-words and just love words in general. They are such an important part of our communication.

In the library, we have plenty of words in all of our books just waiting to be read. Come check out our “orange” display of books.

Reminder that Texas County Library is having a Used Book Sale this Friday and Saturday (Oct. 7-8) at the Houston branch (at 117 W. Walnut St.). Times are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Buy a Texas County canvas bag for $10 and fill it with books – there will be plenty to choose from.

All proceeds go toward the Texas County Library.

Library Card Sign Up Month was a terrific success, and we thank everyone who came in to sign up for a card. There was a lucky winner from each branch who won a $20 gift card. Congratulations!

New arrivals to the Houston shelves are these novels: “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs, “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell and “Sirens & Muses” by Antonio Angress. New DVDs include “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “The Wolf and the Lion.” For kids, we are all ready for Halloween with lots of new Halloween books and DVDs.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.