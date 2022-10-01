One person was killed Friday afternoon in an accident southeast of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Hayden J. Mercer, 30, of Searcy, Ark., changed lanes on Highway VV to overtake another vehicle and struck a westbound 2003 Ford Taurus operated by Richard E. Strom, 55, of Licking, head-on at about 4:20 p.m.

Strom was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster. Next of kin was notified. The body was transferred to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Strom was not wearing a seat belt, Tate said.

Mercer, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

It was the 20th accident in Troop G for the year — compared to 20 also last year.

Assisting at the scene were the Licking Fire Department, Houston Rural Fire Department and two other patrol officers.