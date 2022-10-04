Ozark National Scenic Riverways will bring Ozark history to life at Alley Spring on Saturdays in October.

The public is invited 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at Alley Spring to learn about pioneer skills and traditions.

Numerous activities are planned. Visitors can experience Ozark folkways such as making brooms, lye soap, rope and candles, as well as a demonstration of how moonshine was made. People are invited to bring the whole family to visit with demonstrators and see how raw materials were turned into useful household items in the past.

Pioneers of the riverways region made the most of the resources and materials they had available. Because cash was rarely exchanged in the early days of settlement, it was important for inhabitants to create items for their own use or for bartering. These skills and traditions were passed down generation to generation, and some people became masters in their craft.

PIONEER DEMONSTRATIONS:

•Oct. 8: Moonshining.

•Oct. 15: Lye soap making.

•Oct. 22: Rope and candle making.

Alley Spring is five miles west of Eminence on Highway 106. All demonstrations are free and open to the public.

For more information, phone 573-226-3945, or visit the park’s Facebook page or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.