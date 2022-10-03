Another inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Correctional Center at Licking, officials said.

Demarco Washington, 35, was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary and stealing over $750 from St. Louis County. He was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

An autopsy will be conducted.

It is the seventh prisoner death since Aug. 31.

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster said recently that one death was attributed to stage 4 lung cancer and bilateral pulmonary embolism and a second to stage 4 lung cancer.

The other causes of deaths, she said, are pending results of testing.