A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period.

Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class E felony).

A county deputy reported that he responded on Oct. 3 after the Willow Springs Police Department requested assistance with locating a stolen 2000 maroon and silver Dodge Dakota pickup that Burton was suspected of having at his residence. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Dakota, and identified him as Burton.

The deputy reportedly gave Burton commands to exit the vehicle and stay put, but Burton instead got out and ran away and was not located.

A computer check revealed that the truck was entered as stolen, and the officer found it had recently been painted black.

His arrest in Texas County on Oct. 4 followed the manhunt in the Dunn area.

Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail earlier. Johnson and Burton are married, authorities said.

Shortly after her arrest, officers saw Burton. The spotting set off a search for the man in an area near Highway MM and Stave Mill Road at Dunn, authorities said.

Numerous agencies were involved, and a dog called to aid in tracking.

Once captured. Burton admitted to swiping the truck and painting it.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $300,000. He is appear in court on Oct. 25.