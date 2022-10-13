An area man faces a felony drug charge as a result of a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Aug. 4.

Blane C. Bennett, 58, of 300 block of east Third St. in Willow Springs, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked. It was filed Oct. 12.

A trooper reported conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 60 at Dunn after observing a black Chevrolet Cavalier with a license plate frame partially obscuring the rear license plate.

After the officer made contact with the driver, Bennett, a computer check revealed he had an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. During a subsequent search of the car, methamphetamine and marijuana were found, along with an item of paraphernalia.

He was charged on Oct. 12 and has a bond set at $150,000.