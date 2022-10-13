The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory alert as authorities search for a Pomona man.

Missing is Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male who is 73. He 5’9”, 180 pounds with gray hair, gray eyes, possibly wearing a T-shirt or flannel shirt, jeans and boots. The patrol says he has some cognitive issues from a prior medical condition.

He drives a gold 2006 Chevrolet Suburban with Montana plates, CCZ417, that was last seen at his residence. Bridges was observed by a neighbor on Oct. 10 outside his residence, loading his two chocolate labs into his vehicle. His family says he frequently hikes trails and conservation areas and may have traveled to Noblett Lake in Douglas County. He did not take his telephone with him or his required medications.

If you have information, dial 911.