Graveside services for Berdella “Birdie” Williamson are noon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, Bucyrus. Berdella died June 1, 2022, in Waterloo, Iowa, at the age of 89.

Birdie was a long-term resident of the Houston area and moved closed to family in Waterloo, Iowa, 10 years ago. While she lived in Houston she volunteered at the school library and the senior center. Quilting was her love and she enjoyed being a member of the quilt club.

The graveside service will be short and the family is providing lunch at the Houston Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m. for all who would like to come and share memories of their times with her.

