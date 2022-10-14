Bonnie Faye (Bright) Richards, born Oct. 19, 1930, departed this world on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Vedar and John Bright; six sisters, Sylvia Bullock, Flora Bright, Lydia Faust, Lela Hammontree, Eula Jean Osipchack and Ruby Marie Bright; three brothers, Everret (Buck) Bright, Calvin (Sam) Bright and Jim Bright; and one daughter, Peggy Sue (Richards) Graham.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Richards; her daughter, Judy Ann (Richards) Sink; her brother, Moe Bright; and her stepchildren: Debi (Richards) Drewel, Catherine (Richards) Elledge, Bob Richards, Melissa (Richards) Ceplina and Angelia (Richards) Walker.

Bonnie was a creative spirit who loved to garden, quilt and was an avid reader. She would spend hours in her yard working to make it a flowering paradise. She especially loved to make sure her hummingbirds were well taken care of through feeders and flowers. She also made beautiful quilts for all her kids and grandkid; making sure each of her loved ones had one of these precious gifts.

These keepsakes will be cherished as they were made with deep felt love. She would also lose herself in romance novels enjoying the adventurous change of scenery. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Until we meet again sweet lady; God’s speed!

