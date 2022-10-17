The Houston Branch book sale was a wonderful success thanks to our staff, volunteers and promotional sponsors, the Houston Herald and Big Country radio.

Most of all, we want to thank those who came out to purchase books and support the library. If you missed the sale, we still have books, so come on in. If you purchase a Texas County canvas bag for $10, you can fill it as full as you can!

Something new for Texas County Library on Saturdays: All of our branches (including Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville) will host Lego and Chess Clubs. Every Saturday, all ages can come to the library and get your creative juices going with Legos or have a chess match with fellow players.

New arrivals to the Houston shelves are the Danielle Steele novels, “The Challenge,” “Suspects” and “Beautiful,” as well as “The Perfect House” and “The Perfect Lie,” a pair of Jessie Hunt psychological suspense thrillers.

In Kids books, we have a new series called “Pizza and Taco.” On Blu-ray we have “The Black Phone” with Ethan Hawke and “Morbius” with Jared Leto. And on DVD, “Witches,” with Ann Hathaway, just in time for the Halloween season.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.