Members of the Cabool board of education on Tuesday approved personnel matters and okayed an overnight educational field trip for the Future Farmers of America program.

The FFA trip includes chapters from Cabool, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Summersville and Dora who will travel through Arkansas for a fall industry trip over 2 ½ days. The trip is designed to expose FFA members to many areas of agriculture. Tour spots may include: rice plant, cereal manufacturing, a Caterpillar equipment plant, sweet potato farm, dairy goat operation and creamery, Hereford farm and possibly a mushroom farm as well.

The board approved the resignation of Cullen Inman effective Oct. 21. It also hired Jeffrey Smart as a bus driver for the 2022-’23 school year.

Members also declaring bus No. 20 as surplus.

ARCHITECT SERVICES SOUGHT

The district also is seeking proposals from architects for the addition of brick and mortar classrooms at the elementary for current needs and future growth and a new field house on the southern end of the football field. Coordinating the inquiries is Dr. Karl Janson, superintendent. It is hoped that an architect can be hired in November and a plan developed in December or January.