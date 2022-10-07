Texas County projects have received about $1.3 million to support efforts to better the region, the federal Delta Regional Authority announced.

Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn will receive $1 million. The City of Cabool will use the funds to complete a new concrete paved roadway in support of business expansion at the park. The investment will create 65 jobs and retain 25. The total investment is $2.375 million.

The Delta Regional Authority is funding the outlay through its Community Infrastructure Fund.

The program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and flood control needs to help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region. It was one of three projects selected in southeast Missouri.

Texas County Memorial Hospital received $332,000 to purchase and install surgery-related equipment necessary to open a new surgery center. The investment is expected to create one new job and retain 16. The hospital will contribute about $175,000.

It was among seven projects to receive funding from a program that provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education and small business development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.

Texas County Memorial Hospital has opened bidding for the surgical center project. Proposals will be opened Nov. 1.

The Delta Regional Authority — which includes an area that includes Texas County — works with the governor’s office and regional planning districts for funding implementation.