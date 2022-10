Three candidates seeking offices on the November ballot announced an event for Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Houston.

Appearing from noon to 2 p.m. at Lilia’s Taqueria on Grand Avenue are Randi McCallian, candidate for Congress; Bernadette Holzer, candidate for 143rd District Missouri House; and Lee Kern, candidate for Texas County presiding commissioner. All are Democrats.

The public is invited to stop by and visit, organizers said.