The National Weather Service said Sunday that a very cold air mass will start to move into the area this evening.

The coldest air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday night. Some record lows are possible. At West Plains, the record low was set in 1976 for Oct. 18 at 24 degrees.

The National Weather Service said the lows are expected to dip into the low- to mid-20s, which will end the growing season across the region. A freeze watch is in effect for Monday night.