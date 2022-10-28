Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 19-20 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Met with the offices of the county clerk, collector/treasurer and assessor concerning change orders for property. The commission will discuss with the state auditor’s office to determine procedures to follow.

•Visited with Brandi Richardson of Texas County University Extension concerning new positions within the system.

•Met with Alex Roberts of Alextricity to discuss issues related to the county’s information technology (IT) system.

•Discussed IT and law enforcement concerns with the county sheriff.

•Reviewed e-mails from David Owens on economic development, Luke Arthur concerning tax abatement, Mike Scott on employee health insurance, Marco Printing on copier meter readings and the prosecuting attorney concerning the child support collection program in next year’s budget. On the Arthur request, the commission will contact the Missouri Department of Economic Development for further information.

•Visited with Cass Township concerning a bridge on Swisher Road. It is waiting on supplies to replace the deck.

•Discussed bridge inspections with George Sholtz.

•Held a discussion on obtaining an attorney to handle a lawsuit on closing a road in Boone Township.