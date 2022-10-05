Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster answered 17 calls in August, according to her monthly report.

There were 14 natural deaths: Cancer (4), Chronic pulmonary disease (3), heart attack (2), advanced age (2), stroke (1), pulmonary embolism (1) and heart failure (1).

MARIE LASATER

There were no homicides, one suicide by gunshot wound, one accidental death due to unintentional overdose and one death at the South Central Correctional Center (autopsy pending).

After an extensive search, Lasater reported she was able to locate a family member for an unclaimed decedent and verified his military record and authorized his interment with honors at the military cemetery at Waynesville.

The coroner will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Clear Springs Fire House. All are welcome.