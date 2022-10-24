This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Three activities are coming up Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Houston.

Here is what you need to know:

•The Tiger cross country program will host a home meet at 4 p.m. at Houston Municipal Golf Course. The public is invited to cheer on the athletes, who have won many individual medals and team trophies this year.

•From 5-6:30 p.m. in the high school and middle school cafeteria, the public is invited to support the choir at its spaghetti dinner. The funds raised go toward upcoming competitions, uniforms and equipment purchases. The cost is $5 per person, which can be paid at the door.

•The Tiger Pride Marching Band is inviting everyone to come see its award winning performance of “A Place I Know.” Members have traveled and performed this show in Warsaw and Branson, and Saturday in Reed Springs. There are instrumentalists, props and color guard in the performance. This will be the finale, and it begins at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Everyone who attends the free performance is asked to bring a non-perishable item as a donation to the Texas County Food Pantry.