The deadline for not-for-profits in Houston to apply for Houston Community Foundation grants is Monday, Oct. 24.

The Houston Community Foundation is making available funds for entities in the fields of health and human services.

An affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the local group said the entities can request up to $1,000 from the Vital Needs Project. HCF works to improve the quality of life for individuals in Houston through thoughtful grantmaking and community leadership.

The grant can be used for such expenses as transportation, food, security and utilities.

Apply at: https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships/take-action-apply-for-grants