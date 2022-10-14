The deadline for not-for-profits in Houston to apply for Houston Community Foundation grants is Monday, Oct. 24.
The Houston Community Foundation is making available funds for entities in the fields of health and human services.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the local group said the entities can request up to $1,000 from the Vital Needs Project. HCF works to improve the quality of life for individuals in Houston through thoughtful grantmaking and community leadership.
The grant can be used for such expenses as transportation, food, security and utilities.
Apply at: https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships/take-action-apply-for-grants
ABOUT HOUSTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
The group raises funds locally to benefit the community and assists by working with donors in their charitable giving who want to focus on specific needs in Houston. The foundation in 2021 hosted a workshop to further educate non-profits and other partners. It hosted its first high school basketball tourney in conjunction with the Houston School District. In the last year, it has awarded three scholarships and elementary teacher grants. Members of the board are Ross Richardson, Brad Gentry, Parke Stevens Jr., Dee Dee Dunn, David Keeney, Jim McNiell and David Adkison.