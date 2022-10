Graveside funeral services for Leona Lucas, 76, of Salem, Ark., (formerly of Hartshorn) are 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Antioch Cemetery, Hartshorn.

A visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Send an online condolence at https://www.bradfordfuneralhome.net/

Services are under the direction of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.