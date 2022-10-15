Sales tax revenue reported under the latest monthly distribution showed gains in Houston, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Merchants collect two one-cent sales taxes — one for general revenue and a second for parks, police and fire. The general one netted $81,077 for the month. That’s up $6,865 from the same period in 2021. For the first three quarters of the year, the tally is $716,347. That’s up $30,434 — or 4.4 percent and below the current annual inflation rate.

The second one netted $75,753, which is up $3,264 from a year ago. The total for the year is $681,384, up $23,789 or 3.6 percent.

Two quarter-cent sales tax are collected — One is for capital improvements and the second for transportation projects, such as roads and sidewalks. Each totaled $18,938 — or up $815 from a year ago.

Collections from a tax on out-of-state orders totaled $6,384, down $575 from the same period a year ago. For the year, it has generated about $78,416, which is down $1,460.