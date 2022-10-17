sheriff's badge picture
Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps.

An investigating deputy observed abrasions on the woman’s knee and a laceration on top of her head. The officer traveled to the suspect’s house but was unable to contact him.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 5 regarding a report of theft at a Morton Road residence in Houston.

A 27-year old man there told the officer he was refurbishing the house and five rolls of gray carpet and some door handles had been stolen. The man said he suspected some kids who were working on a nearby house were to blame.

The officer attempted to locate the kids, but was unable to locate them.

•A 33-year-old man reported on Oct. 6 that an elliptical exercise machine valued at $198.89 had been stolen from his Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.

The man told an investigating deputy that the unit had arrived in the evening of Oct. 3, so he left it leaning against the door frame of the house.

The man called again on Oct. 6 to report that the machine had been mistakenly taken by a mail carrier, and it had been returned.

JAIL ADMISSIONS

Oct. 7

Ethan Fanley – possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of weapon

Rosella Egan – possession of controlled substance

Terry Doolittle – writ

Aaron Ross – assault

Oct. 9

Clarence Hall – possession of controlled substance

Carl Hutsell – possession of controlled substance

Oct. 10

Gabriel McCarthy – possession of controlled substance

Ian Dawson – writ

Kara Happel – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

Tyler Ice – DWI – drugs

Oct. 11

Kramerev Pavlovich – DWI – drugs, failure to obey

Derek J. Cook – assault

Janice O’Daniel – receiving stolen property

Oct. 13

Josh Smith – assault

Seth Clark – 48-hour shock

Oct. 14

Lucas Bailey – possession of controlled substance, endangering welfare of a child, supplying alcohol to minor

Levi Stiles – non-support

David Madderra – assault, armed criminal action

Oct. 15

Heather Miller – burglary, stealing

Roger Morgan – no driver’s license

Amanda Luncsford – possession of controlled substance

Jason Branum – DWI

Oct. 16

Abigail Hunter – no driver’s license

