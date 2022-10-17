The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps.

An investigating deputy observed abrasions on the woman’s knee and a laceration on top of her head. The officer traveled to the suspect’s house but was unable to contact him.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 5 regarding a report of theft at a Morton Road residence in Houston.

A 27-year old man there told the officer he was refurbishing the house and five rolls of gray carpet and some door handles had been stolen. The man said he suspected some kids who were working on a nearby house were to blame.

The officer attempted to locate the kids, but was unable to locate them.

•A 33-year-old man reported on Oct. 6 that an elliptical exercise machine valued at $198.89 had been stolen from his Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.

The man told an investigating deputy that the unit had arrived in the evening of Oct. 3, so he left it leaning against the door frame of the house.

The man called again on Oct. 6 to report that the machine had been mistakenly taken by a mail carrier, and it had been returned.