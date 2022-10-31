The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 47-year-old Raymondville man reported on Oct. 25 that his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan was missing.

The man told on investigating deputy he had purchased the car from a woman whose boyfriend had recently gotten out of prison, and he believed the boyfriend wanted it back.

The man said he contacted the Mountain View Police Department because he believed the woman lived there. A Mountain View officer said the car was likely at a residence inside city limits, but a stolen vehicle report was needed before any contact could be made there.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded to Texas County Memorial Hospital at about 7:40 p.m. Oct. 25 regarding a report of a dog bite.

The officer made contact with a 79-year old Licking woman there who said she had two dogs fighting over a rawhide bone and one bit her. The officer observed a cut on her leg.

•A deputy was dispatched Oct. 30 to a U.S. 63 residence in Houston regarding a report of domestic assault.

The officer made contact with a 41-year-old man there and observed blood on his face. The man told the officer he and a 44-year-old woman had gotten into an argument over pumpkin carving and she had pushed him and scratched him on the face.

The woman told the officer the man had put his hands on her, so she scratched him to get away.

Neither person wished to pursue charges. The woman said she just wanted to leave, and the officer stood by while she gathered her belongings and left.