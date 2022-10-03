Dorothy Maxine (Hubbs) McCallister, age 84, daughter of Lacy and Clara (Mayfield) Hubbs was born June 17, 1938, in Ellis Prairie, Mo. She passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

Dorothy grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1955. She worked for the Division of Family Services for the State of Missouri for 26 years and she retired in 2000.

Dorothy was a Christian and made a profession of faith in the early 1940s. She was baptized at Ellis Prairie Church.

Dorothy loved the outdoors and loved to fish the rivers and lakes of the Ozarks. She enjoyed boat rides on the lake and canoe trips with family. She was also a lifelong St Louis Cardinals fan and was known for watching the games faithfully, very rarely missing any. She loved to play cards and board games, mostly Scrabble, and was often the scorekeeper. She was an avid book reader and she and her sisters would trade books, making sure they all got to share in the stories.

Dorothy loved her family and family gatherings and was most excited to recently welcome her first great-grandson. She was known for her delicious pecan pie and any gathering would be considered less without it.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, one sister-in-law, two brothers, Wayne and Dean, and one infant brother who passed shortly after birth and one beloved son, Mark.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Rick McCallister, and wife, Kim, of Pleasant Hope, Mo.; one granddaughter, Tia DeMaria, and husband, Payton of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; one great-grandson, Axel James of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; two sisters, Irene Willson of Clarksville, Tenn., and Kay Zook of Houston, Mo.; sister-in-law Cledith Hubbs; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Dorothy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to any who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation for Dorothy is 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Mr. Trevor Cressman officiating. Interment will follow at Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derek Wilson, Dalton Wilson, Kevin Reed, Mike Knapp, Brian Willson, Mike Knapp, Curtis Hubbs and Scott Cressman. Arrangement entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

