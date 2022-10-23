Windy conditions are expected today along with elevated fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The warning comes after firefighters in the county were busy Saturday responding to calls. The most significant was in the Upton community west of Houston. The Houston Rural Fire Department had several units working into the night to extinguish a Campbell Road fire and a conservation department bulldozer was deployed.

Outside burning should not be done due to extreme dry conditions.

