Eric Dean Buckner, age 44, son of Dean and Brenda (Chambers) Buckner was born March 2, 1978, in Houston, MO. He passed away Oct. 9, 2022, in Licking, Mo.

Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Dollie Buckner and Gerald and Doris Chambers.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie McCall Buckner; daughters, Avery and Ashtin Buckner; son, Aaron Buckner (Samantha); grandsons, Wade and Ace; parents, Dean and Brenda Buckner; father and mother-in-law, Darrell and Carolyn McCall; sisters, Teresa Skidmore (Steven) and Meresa Buckner (Brian Dunigan); brother, Caleb Buckner (Jennie); sister-in-law, Elena Griffith (Michael); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eric grew up in Licking and graduated from Licking High School in 1996. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1997 and served through 1999. Eric worked in landscaping, dump trucking, and computer programming. He began his computer career with Hill Computer Programming Services. He worked for Jack Henry as a computer programmer analyst for the past 10 years.

Eric married Mattie on July 6, 2002, and to this union two daughters were born.

He had many hobbies and interests. Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on hot rods, playing and listening to music, and calligraphy. He was known as a champion hugger by many friends and family. Eric thoroughly enjoyed Mattie and his children.

A memorial service for Eric is noon Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Licking Christian Church with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating. A memorial visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Licking Christian Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

PAID