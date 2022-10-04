Piney River Fraternal Order of the Eagles 3911 in Houston is holding a free event 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday on the Simple Grow parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston. The event’s proceeds benefit the Shop with a Hero program at Christmas. It pairs children shopping with law enforcement, EMS, firemen and other first responders.

Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques will be presented. Door prizes will be awarded and a silent auction is planned. To learn more, call 417-260-5551.