Fall on the Farm, the annual celebration of fall at Piney River Brewing, is set for this Saturday (Oct. 15).

The event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the BARn (the brewery and tap room located off Junction ZZ in Bucyrus), with featured beers, live music and a local barbecue food truck.

Featured beers include German Road Oktoberfest, Sweet Potato Ale and Double Kettle Doppelbock.

A limited number of Fall on the Farm steins will be available for purchase on the to be filled with the featured beers or least a dozen more varieties of beer handcrafted at Piney River.

Music will be kicked off by John Higgins and Charlie Pfeffer, acoustic duo featuring original and cover tunes. Higgins and Pfeffer will play inside the BARn from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sondown, a country band featuring Jordan Isakson, will close out the afternoon on the outdoor stage at 3:30.

ZBBQ from Houston will have a smoker and food trailer on site providing barbecue and favorite sides.

Fall on the Farm is family-friendly, and there is no charge for admission.

“We hope for a beautiful fall day of fun with all of our friends,” said co-owner Joleen Durham.

Andy’s Root Beer, a non-alcoholic root beer, is available for kids and designated drivers. Information for a local shuttle service, area hotels, camping and other accommodations near Bucyrus are available for out of town visitors at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.

Piney River Brewing is located on Brian and Joleen Durham’s 160-acre farm in South Central Missouri, operating out of a restored barn built in the 1940’s and a larger production “barn.” The Durhams founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system.

Piney River Brewing operates a tasting room on the farm that is open to the public every weekend. The brewery has distribution in Missouri and Arkansas.