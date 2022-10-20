This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Lone Star Farmers Market will hold a Customer Appreciation Day with free food on Friday, Oct. 28.

The market is located at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston and is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Vendors will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts.

Organizers said the meal to show vendors’ appreciation during the last season, which saw more participation.

The Lone Star Farmers Market is a program of Downtown Houston Inc.