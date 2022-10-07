A flag retirement ceremony — organized by two military organizations — is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars post on North U.S. 63.

That organization and American Legion Post 41 of Houston are joining to hold the 3 p.m. event, along with cornhole games and chili supper. Persons are encouraged to bring old worn and tattered flags.

A Veterans Day ceremony also is planned at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 by the two at Veterans Park at Cabool.

The public is invited to both activities.