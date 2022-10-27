This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A campaign to collect food for families for Thanksgiving began Monday in Texas County.

The event is organized by Drury GO in Houston. Items donated will be distributed by the Texas County Food Pantry.

Karen James, site coordinator/advisor for Drury, said drop-off points include the Texas County Food Pantry, Texas County Health Department and Drury GO.

The last day for drop off is Friday, Nov. 18.

Canned and boxed goods are sought.

Here is a suggested food list: Instant mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, Jiffy corn muffins, stuffing and a dessert.