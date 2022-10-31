Texas County Food Pantry is busy fund raising in November.

The pantry has been in Houston for 32 years serving more than 400 families each month, not individuals, but families food each month. It also provides many other emergency services. The Texas County Food Pantry serves all of Texas County.

TURKEY TROT: On Nov. 12, the Turkey Trot 5K is a event to support the pantry by running or walking, young or older. There are sponsors who are major contributors with those funds going to the pantry and then all the participants pay to run/walk in the 5K. This event is led and hosted by volunteers and for those who cannot participate in the 5K, organizers would gladly take can goods and non-perishable or toiletry items at the Lone Star Plaza the morning of the race from 8-10:30 am.

SALVATION ARMY: The food pantry is also the Salvation Army headquarters for the county. The money raised during the Salvation Army “Ringing of the Bells” in Houston, Cabool and Licking is some of the major support received to provide care for residents for the year and is necessary for the pantry to support the county and community.

Organizers said 85% of all money received stays in Texas County. Bell ringing begins on Nov. 19. Volunteers can sign up by calling 417-967-4484.

Organizers said all support in the various programs is appreciated.