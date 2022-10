A 16-year-old Huggins girl was injured early Friday evening in an accident on Highway AH one mile west of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Travis Sullivan said the driver became distracting by shifting the southbound 2003 Audi A4 into fifth gear and jerked the vehicle off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with minor injuries. The vehicle was totaled.