The Houston Community Foundation selected local sites last Thursday to plant 1,000 daffodils next month. They will bloom in spring as Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), the parent organization, celebrates the 50th anniversary of its philanthropy in the Ozarks.

The locations are: welcome signs at the north and south edge of Houston and the end of Grand Avenue, a U.S. 63 hillside and entrances at Pine Lawn Cemetery, the Houston Visitors Center, Emmett Kelly Park and beds in downtown Houston.

The bulbs will be provided by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. A local youth organization associated with Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston Inc. will assist in planting and receive a stipend.

The project was discussed at a meeting of the Houston City Council on Monday. Ross Richardson, president of Houston Community Foundation, updated the council on the project. Houston Community Foundation raises funds to improve the community. During the year, it also awards scholarships and grants. Donors receive tax benefits on their federal tax return. It holds about $1.4 million in assets.

Houston Community Foundation will coordinate with City Administrator Mark Campbell on the project.

It was among topics handled during a short Houston City Council meeting.

The board:

•Authorized paying double time to officers who participate in a Missouri Department of Transportation grant totaling more than $16,000 to increase traffic enforcement efforts. There is no cost to taxpayers.

•Heard Campbell report that he has begun work on the city’s 2023 budget, which begins Jan 1. He has met with department heads. A special budget work session is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Campbell also said he’d generated a letter of support for a school district track grant.

•Approved on a 4-2 vote (no Weakly and Kelley) a suggestion by Councilman Kevin Stilley for the city to join a project to mark recent successes at the school district, including hosting a possible district football game. The effort includes painting Tiger paws using a stencil. The council approved a First Street location. Fifteen were approved. A donation to school project organizers totals $250. Mayor Willy Walker said he was opposed to using taxpayers’ money to paint paw logos on the street and noted he supported the school district.

•Adjourned into a closed session following the 30-minute meeting.