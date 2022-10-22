Kansas City Chief-turned-broadcaster Danan Hughes, Ozark Tiger and Miami Hurricane Rusty Medearis, longtime Cabool coach John Mark Hale and Waynesville radio’s Marv Luten are new inductees of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Joining the Class of 2022 also are the Seneca High School Football Era of 1983-1996 and the Lighthouse Christian Chargers’ five national championship teams.

CEO and Executive Director Byron Shive presided over the annual football luncheon last week presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company, as a crowd of nearly 700 turned out at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.

Additionally, SRC Holdings, Inc. Executive Vice President Gary Goetz was bestowed the President’s Award by Jerald Andrews, the Hall of Fame’s longtime CEO and executive director who handed over the reins on Aug. 1.

The Hall of Fame also recognized the Elite 11 Awards, which honor former high school, college and professional standouts who made positive impacts on the game.