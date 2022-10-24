This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Lots of ghosts and gremlins will be in downtown Houston beginning Saturday afternoon for Halloween activities sponsored by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m.

In addition to trick or treating, there will be other activities, including music and face painting.

For more information, call 417-676-0609.

The City of Houston Fire Department also will host its 14th annual free hot dog barbecue at the First Street fire station.