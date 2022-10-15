This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Three activities involving Houston High School are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

They are:

•The Tiger cross country team will host a home meet at 4 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The public is invited to cheer on the team, which has won many individual medals and team trophies this year.

•From 5-6:30 p.m. in the high school and middle cafeteria the public is invited to support the choir at its spaghetti dinner. The funds raised go toward upcoming competitions, uniforms and equipment purchases. Cost is $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.

•The Tiger Pride HHS Band is inviting everyone to see their award winning performance of “A Place I Know.” Members have traveled and performed this show in Warsaw, Branson and on Oct. 22 in Reed Springs. There are instrumentalists, props and color guard in the performance. This will be their finale; it begins at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. They are asking everyone who attends their free performance to bring a non-perishable item as a donation to the Texas County Food Pantry.