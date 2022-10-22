With multiple postseason implications on the line, the Houston High School football team fell 43-8 to Liberty in a South Central Association conference game Friday night in Tiger Stadium.

With a win, the Tigers would have shared the conference championship with Liberty and earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 2 District 3 playoffs. But instead, the visiting Eagles won the SCA crown outright and will be the top seed in the district.

Junior quarterback Carter Pruitt scored 4 rushing touchdowns for Liberty, opening the scoring with a 9-yard run late in the first quarter, adding 2 more in the second quarter on a 1-yard bash with 7:17 on the clock and a 19-yard scamper with 3:18 left, and capping off his big night with a 74-yard dash at the 9:27 mark of the third period.

The Eagles’ other 2 TDs were scored on defense by defensive back Drew Ripko. The 5-11, 170-pound senior (who also scorched the Tigers at wide receiver) scored on a 60-yard interception return with 1:43 left in the first half and then picked up a fumble with 36 seconds to go in the third period and ran 57 yards into the end zone.

HHS senior linebacker Anthony Carroll (22) tackles Liberty senior wide receiver Drew Ripko.

Ripko also kicked 3 extra points and ran for a 2-point conversion, while Pruitt also tossed a pass to senior Cal Acklin for 2 points.

The Tigers’ only touchdown in the contest came on a 43-yard run by senior Dakota James on the third play of the second half. After senior Anthony Carroll ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a 28-8 game at the time.

But Houston’s hopes were crushed moments later when Pruitt scored on his long run on the next play from scrimmage.

The Tigers aided Liberty in the contest by committing 4 turnovers, including 2 on fumbles and 2 on interceptions.

HHS Senior Night activities took place prior to the game, with senior cheerleaders, band members and football players being recognized, along with their parents.

Houston (7-2, 5-2 SCA) will host Willow Springs in a first round game in the district tournament at 7 p.m. next Friday (Oct. 28), while the Eagles have a bye until round 2.