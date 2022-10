This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Halloween activity Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Houston.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m., said Michael Zamarron Sr., a board member, on Tuesday.

In addition to trick or treating, there will be other activities, including music and face painting.

For additional information, contact Zamarron at 417-676-0609