Houston cross country runners competed in the 2022 South Central Association conference championship meet Monday at Willow Springs Municipal Golf Course, and came away with several good results in both boys and girls racing at the high school and middle school level.

In high school boys competition, three Tigers ran to Second-Team All-Conference honors. Junior Jake Allen led the way, finishing sixth in a field of 39 with a career-best time of 18:59.75 on the diverse 3.1-mile course. Right behind him were freshman Warren Hinkle in seventh at 19:02.00 and junior Aiden Kelly in eighth at 19:28.00.

HHS junior Jake Allen placed sixth at this year’s SCA championship meet.

HHS freshman Jack Sawyer earned All-Conference honorable mention by coming in 12th at 19:55.90.

Willow Springs swept the top-3 spots, with sophomore Carson Smith winning the individual SCA crown with a time of 17:26.12.

Only four schools had enough runners to produce teams scores. Willow Springs topped the foursome, while Houston was second.

On the girls side, HHS sophomore Kristen Ely earned First-Team All-SCA honors by finishing fifth in a field of 23 with a time of 23:38.78. Sophomore teammate Summer Bittle ran to Second-Team honors by placing 10th at 25:19.25, while freshman Natalie Clinton and sophomore Allie Benoist each earned All-Conference Honorable Mention, as Clinton finished 13th at 25:46.41 and Benoist came in 15th at 25:59.25.

Willow Springs sophomore Hailey Jade Unruh won the race with a time of 22:16.15.

Houston 5th-grader Myles Copley, right, won the 5th/6th girls race in Monday’s SCA meet, and 6th-grader Lyla Huffman took second.

Two squads generated team scores, with Thayer winning and Houston placing second.

In middle school racing, Houston 8th-grader Dillon Shelton came in fourth in a field of 24 runners in the boys race with a time of 9:58.06 on the 1.5-mile course, while 7th-grader Jessyn Allen finished eighth in a field of 18 in the girls race at 11:18.28.

In the 5th/6th boys race, Houston 5th-grader Charlie Benoist took second in a field of 25 with a time of 10:45.38, while 5th-grader Liam Stickel ran sixth at 11:19.84.

On the girls side, Houston 5th-grader Myles Copley topped a field of 32 with a time of 10:45.38, while 6th-grader Lyla Huffman ran second at 11:01.44.

HHS boys and girls runners will run again Thursday (Oct. 13) in a big meet at Clever.