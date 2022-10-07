Houston Elementary School hosted a “Careers on Wheels” event for students Friday morning.

The idea was to give students a look at various jobs that include the use of vehicles, and people from numerous local businesses and organizations volunteered their time to interact with the kids. While the Houston School District has hosted Career Days in the past, this was the first time such an event was conducted at the elementary level.

To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchases photos), click here.

Young Houston Elementary School students walk toward a parking area full of vehicles on display during Careers on Wheels event Friday morning.

Doug Davison

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply Cancel reply