Houston Elementary School hosted a “Careers on Wheels” event for students Friday morning.

The idea was to give students a look at various jobs that include the use of vehicles, and people from numerous local businesses and organizations volunteered their time to interact with the kids. While the Houston School District has hosted Career Days in the past, this was the first time such an event was conducted at the elementary level.

