Students and community members will meet at the Houston High School football field Wednesday night for the annual Fields of Faith event. It is sponsored both nationally and locally by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The 7 p.m. event will feature worship, student testimonies and prayer on the field. HHS volleyball coach Loran Richardson is the featured speaker.

Since the event’s national inception in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement. Houston last held Fields of Faith in 2019.

While Fields of Faith is student-led, community members are encouraged to attend to not only support the teenagers, but to also pray alongside them.