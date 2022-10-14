A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19.

Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.

A trooper reported being dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. regarding a stranded motorist on McCloy Road near Licking.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a downed tree blocking the roadway and a Dodge van in a ditch next to the right side of the road. The officer reported that another vehicle was at the scene and people were trying to pull the van out. Two children were in his vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver of the van, Stogsdill, the trooper observed signs of impairment and smelled alcohol, and field sobriety tests were conducted.