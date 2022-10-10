The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Levi J. Coats, 22, of 14266 Miller Road in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for property damage after allegedly breaking a window at an Oak Street residence on Sept. 24.

•On Sept. 17, a man who was an official at a Houston Middle School football game against Cabool contacted a police officer about a verbal altercation that had taken place.

The man told the officer that the father of a Cabool player had stormed onto the field after the game and yelled at him about a call he had made. The man said he instructed the parent to return to the stands, and that Cabool coaches then joined in with the yelling.

The man said the parent and coaches continued to yell at him and other officials until they had packed their belongings and left the field. He said his employer wanted the incident documented in case another similar situation involving Cabool occurred.

•A 39-year-old Licking man reported on Sept. 28 that a maroon 2013 Chrysler 200 valued at $8,000 had been stolen from the Casey’s General Store location on U.S. 63.

The man told an investigating officer he had left the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked. Investigation is ongoing.

•An officer responded on Oct. 9 to a report of a vehicle stolen from a storage unit complex on U.S. 63.

The officer made contact with a 53-year-old woman there who said her 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air valued at $50,000 had been swiped from inside a unit. The woman told the officer she had removed the locks and opened the unit and discovered the car was gone.

The officer observed a large amount of dirt and dust on the floor where the car had been sitting. Investigation is ongoing.

•Chad W. Schneider, 37, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 110, in Houston, was issued a citation for unlawful exhibit of a firearm after allegedly pulling a pistol on a 45-year-old man on Oct. 3.

The two men were reportedly moving items from a Piney Inn Apartments residence to a house in town when the incident occurred.