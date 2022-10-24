The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Lora M. Shoemaker, 62, of 314 Bryan St. in Houston, was arrested Oct. 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer made the arrest at Shoemaker’s residence and took her to the Texas County Jail, where she was unable to post $150,000 bond.

•Orion E. Greeney, 35, of 1435 Thomasville Road, Apt. 4, in Houston, was issued a citation for trespassing after being inside Walmart on Oct. 9. Greeney had been banned from all Walmart properties after a previous incident.

•Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 16665 Highway N in Licking, was arrested Oct. 23 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent and driving while revoked.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest in the electronics section in Walmart after making contact with Stogsdill there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail where he was unable to post $400,000 bond.