The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Sidney W. Crowley, 70, 417 N. Second St., was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on First Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

An officer made the stop after observing a Ford Escape traveling on First Street turn its bright lights on while approaching the officer’s patrol vehicle and leave them on as it passed. After making contact with the driver – Crowley – the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Crowley was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 6-hour hold period.

•Heidi C. Jury, 54, of 16526 Forrest Drive in Houston, was cited for driving with a suspended license on Sept. 26.

•Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 8115 U.S. 63 in Houston, was cited on Oct. 1 for driving with a suspended license.

•Kelly J.C. Smith, 22, of 1003 Cedar Ridge Drive in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on C.W. Harry Drive at about 5:10 p.m. Sept. 17.

•Danielle C. Heiney, 26, of 16375 Forrest Drive in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 15.

•Marcia A. Bailey, 51, of 19247 Highway CC at Licking, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after entering Walmart on Sept. 15. She had been banned from all Walmart properties after an incident in November 2016.